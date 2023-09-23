First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.3029 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $87.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

