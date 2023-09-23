First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 29th

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

