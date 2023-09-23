First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 29th

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.92. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $177.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 859.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

