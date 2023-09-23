First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 29th

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNX opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $101.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,237,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,657,000 after buying an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 709.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares during the period.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

