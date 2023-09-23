Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Director Brenda D. Newberry Buys 262 Shares of Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Director Brenda D. Newberry acquired 262 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $18,452.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,965.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). Spire had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SR

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,642,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,293,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after buying an additional 396,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,411,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,318,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.