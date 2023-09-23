Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Gregory English Buys 75,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory English purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).

Core Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

