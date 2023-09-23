Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) Insider Gregory English Buys 75,000 Shares

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO – Get Free Report) insider Gregory English purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,354.84).
Core Lithium Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.
About Core Lithium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Core Lithium
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.