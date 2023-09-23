Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.55-$8.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

