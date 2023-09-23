First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $29.54 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGR. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

