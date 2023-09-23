Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Sells 71 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $14,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,093,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.94 and a beta of 0.48. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $214.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.17.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 33.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

