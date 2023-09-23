Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Buys $19,345.76 in Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 21,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $19,345.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams bought 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $64,073.28.

On Thursday, September 14th, Gregg Williams bought 35,036 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,284.20.

On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams bought 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.

On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams bought 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams purchased 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams purchased 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $4,871.40.

Vivani Medical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VANI opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VANI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

