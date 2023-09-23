Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,648,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after buying an additional 176,180 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 759,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAC stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.