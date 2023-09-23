John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.