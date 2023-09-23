Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $50.10 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.