AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 559 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWM opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.