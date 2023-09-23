Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.43% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $676.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

