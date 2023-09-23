AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.97 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

