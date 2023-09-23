Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Up 2.2%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.99 and last traded at $69.58. 1,101,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,553,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.08.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

