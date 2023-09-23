HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 1,668,707 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,668,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $45,388,830.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,781,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,868,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04.

On Monday, September 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90.

Institutional Trading of HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HP

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.