Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 85.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. OTR Global lowered Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of BIDU opened at $132.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

