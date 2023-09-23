SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.