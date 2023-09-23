Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after buying an additional 1,408,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $68.63 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.18 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

