Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 505 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

