Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average of $219.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

