Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 159 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $101.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.06 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.