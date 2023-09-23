SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,714,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $121.72 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

