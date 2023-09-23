Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,765 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

