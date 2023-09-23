Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $537,007,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

