Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 110.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after acquiring an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.14.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

DPZ stock opened at $381.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $409.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.32.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

