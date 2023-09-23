Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $632,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after buying an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after buying an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after buying an additional 125,407 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,550,000 after buying an additional 360,945 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

