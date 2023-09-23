Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 482 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $53.08 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore upped their target price on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

