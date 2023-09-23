Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

