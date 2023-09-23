Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $447.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $457.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

