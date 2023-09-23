Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 711891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.38 ($0.07).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Up 27.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.71. The company has a market cap of £3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

