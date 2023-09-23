Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.41

Shares of Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 1996787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

