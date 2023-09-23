TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 3956793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.17. The company has a market cap of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the oil shale exploration and evaluation activities primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Further Reading

