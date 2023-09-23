Strix Group (LON:KETL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.70

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 56.40 ($0.70), with a volume of 18714454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.13).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday.
Strix Group Stock Performance
Strix Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett acquired 51,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £30,004.56 ($37,166.56). 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Strix Group
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.
