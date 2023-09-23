Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

