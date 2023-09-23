Toncoin Price Reaches $2.32 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and $30.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00008722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016713 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,573.89 or 1.00018051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.28917118 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $33,534,604.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

