RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.71), with a volume of 18041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.72).
RTC Group Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,190.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
RTC Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
RTC Group Company Profile
RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.
