Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 178,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 621,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $813.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 32.34% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

