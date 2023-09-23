Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 5.9%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.17 and last traded at $56.17. 208,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 600,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $88,782.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares in the company, valued at $25,314,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $88,782.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,314,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 19,434 shares worth $1,526,358. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 297,369 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

