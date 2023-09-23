Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading Up 2.7%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.52. Approximately 703,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,614,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,016,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,027,000 after buying an additional 199,463 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.