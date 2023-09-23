Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.79. 201,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 737,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Sinclair Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $733.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

