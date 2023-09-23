WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 580,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 474,105 shares.The stock last traded at $89.76 and had previously closed at $90.81.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.