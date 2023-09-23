CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 178,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 124,088 shares.The stock last traded at $6.23 and had previously closed at $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get CI&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CINT

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $857.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CI&T had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $115.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $5,782,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $1,968,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CI&T by 197.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.