ATS (NYSE:ATS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 86,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 39,577 shares.The stock last traded at $43.52 and had previously closed at $44.11.

ATS Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $561.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

About ATS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth $271,733,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,087,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,867,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,112,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

