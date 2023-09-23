Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.52

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 244163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

