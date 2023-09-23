Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.28

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 4455966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 310,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,302.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock valued at $881,731 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

