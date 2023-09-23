Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.57

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$30.57 and last traded at C$30.63, with a volume of 109131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.13.

CU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2744526 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

