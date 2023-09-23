CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Trading Down 14.3%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 156,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 371,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.87.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post 0.0228571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

