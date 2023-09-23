Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 100210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Noah Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $785.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Noah by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Noah by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Noah by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 60,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noah by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Noah by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares during the period. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

